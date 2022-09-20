In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 14.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 4.2%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 51.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology, trading down 3.6%, and Moderna, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, PDD

