In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 25.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 3.6%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 44.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PepsiCo, trading down 0.4%, and NetEase, trading up 5.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, PDD

