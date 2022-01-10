Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, VRTX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 6.7%. Peloton Interactive is lower by about 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Airbnb, trading down 6.4%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 1.5% on the day.

