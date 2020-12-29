Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 308.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 2.9%. Peloton Interactive is showing a gain of 420.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings, trading down 1.9%, and NetEase, trading up 3.5% on the day.

