Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, MXIM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Maxim Integrated Products, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Maxim Integrated Products, registers a 19.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 1.9%. Peloton Interactive is lower by about 30.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are eBay, trading down 1.6%, and Xilinx, trading up 4.2% on the day.

