Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, MU

In early trading on Friday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 2.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 2.4%. Peloton Interactive Inc is lower by about 67.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 2.2%, and DocuSign, trading up 2.6% on the day.

