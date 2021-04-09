Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, MRNA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 35.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 3.4%. Peloton Interactive Inc is lower by about 21.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 3.1%, and Copart, trading up 1.1% on the day.

