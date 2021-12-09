Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, DOCU

In early trading on Thursday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, DocuSign has lost about 28.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 4.6%. Peloton Interactive is lower by about 71.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charter Communications, trading down 3.7%, and Qualcomm, trading up 2.6% on the day.

