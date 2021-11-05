Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, BKNG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Booking Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Booking Holdings registers a 16.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 31.1%. Peloton Interactive is lower by about 60.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 19.0%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 5.6% on the day.

