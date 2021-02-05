Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, ATVI

In early trading on Friday, shares of Activision Blizzard, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.8%. Year to date, Activision Blizzard registers a 10.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 7.1%. Peloton Interactive is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are T-Mobile, trading down 3.7%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 4.7% on the day.

