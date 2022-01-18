In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Activision Blizzard topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 29.1%. Year to date, Activision Blizzard, registers a 26.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 5.5%. Peloton Interactive is lower by about 17.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 4.9%, and Electronic Arts, trading up 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, ATVI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.