Nasdaq 100 Movers: PEP, WDC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 57.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PepsiCo (PEP), trading down 1.1%. PepsiCo is showing a gain of 23.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NortonLifeLock (NLOK), trading down 0.6%, and Tesla (TSLA), trading up 4.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.