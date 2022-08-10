In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Zscaler topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, Zscaler has lost about 45.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 4.5%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 22.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 2.7%, and Datadog, trading up 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ZS

