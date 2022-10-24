In early trading on Monday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals registers a 40.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo (PDD), trading down 28.9%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 28.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com (JD), trading down 19.3%, and Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, VRTX

