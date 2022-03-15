In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Starbucks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Starbucks has lost about 29.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 4.7%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 58.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 2.9%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, SBUX

