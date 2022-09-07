In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 22.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 3.4%. Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 10.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 3.2%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ROST

