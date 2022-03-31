In early trading on Thursday, shares of Paychex topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Paychex registers a 2.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 7.5%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 30.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 6.3%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, PAYX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.