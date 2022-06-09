In early trading on Thursday, shares of NXP Semiconductors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, NXP Semiconductors has lost about 18.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 7.3%. Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 7.1%, and Tesla, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, NXPI

