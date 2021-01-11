Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, NVDA

In early trading on Monday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 6.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 6.6%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 5.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 3.7% on the day.

