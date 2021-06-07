Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, MRNA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 110.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 3.2%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 28.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 2.2%, and Peloton Interactive, trading up 4.8% on the day.

