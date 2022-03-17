In early trading on Thursday, shares of MercadoLibre topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, MercadoLibre has lost about 17.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 10.5%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 34.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 8.5%, and Lucid Group, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, MELI

