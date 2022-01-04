Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, MAR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Marriott International, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Marriott International registers a 2.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 8.6%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 12.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 5.4%, and PACCAR, trading up 2.2% on the day.

