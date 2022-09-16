In early trading on Friday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 55.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 6.3%. Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Okta, trading down 6.0%, and Moderna, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, LCID

