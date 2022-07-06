In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Lucid Group Inc has lost about 52.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 7.0%. Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 4.7%, and Constellation Energy, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, LCID

