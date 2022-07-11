In early trading on Monday, shares of Kraft Heinz topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Kraft Heinz registers a 7.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 8.8%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 7.0%, and American Electric Power, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, KHC

