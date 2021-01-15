Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ILMN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Illumina registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 4.3%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors, trading down 4.0%, and Seagen, trading up 3.6% on the day.

