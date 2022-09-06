In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Illumina has lost about 46.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 5.8%. Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 16.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Okta, trading down 4.4%, and American Electric Power, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ILMN

