Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, GILD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 16.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 11.7%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 33.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 5.1%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.9% on the day.

