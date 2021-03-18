Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, EBAY

In early trading on Thursday, shares of eBay topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, eBay registers a 18.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 4.8%. Pinduoduo Inc is lower by about 19.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 4.2%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.