Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, DLTR

In early trading on Friday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 0.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 5.2%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 4.6%, and Kraft Heinz, trading up 3.1% on the day.

