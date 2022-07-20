In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 44.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 3.3%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Biogen, trading down 2.6%, and Atlassian, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, DDOG

