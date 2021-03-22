Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, CSX

In early trading on Monday, shares of CSX topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, CSX Corp registers a 4.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 3.6%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 23.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors, trading down 2.1%, and Splunk, trading up 3.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.