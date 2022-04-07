In early trading on Thursday, shares of Costco Wholesale topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Costco Wholesale registers a 5.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 4.3%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 25.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 3.6%, and Zscaler, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, COST

