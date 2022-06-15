In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 36.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 3.4%. Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 1.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 3.3%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, CEG

