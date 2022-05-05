In early trading on Thursday, shares of Booking Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Booking Holdings has lost about 5.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 8.7%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 29.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 7.5%, and Fortinet, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, BKNG

