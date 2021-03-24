Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, AMAT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Applied Materials, registers a 43.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 4.9%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 27.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 3.6%, and ASML Holding, trading up 4.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.