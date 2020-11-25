Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ADSK

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Autodesk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Autodesk registers a 50.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 3.8%. Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 266.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 3.3%, and Moderna, trading up 6.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.