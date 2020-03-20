Markets
PAYX

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, UAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.3%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 71.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Paychex, trading down 4.9%. Paychex is lower by about 35.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cintas, trading down 4.7%, and Marriott International trading up 11.0% on the day.

