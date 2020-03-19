Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, TSLA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.8%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 5.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Paychex, trading down 9.6%. Paychex Inc is lower by about 32.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 7.3%, and Netflix trading up 7.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.