Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, ILMN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, Illumina registers a 12.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Paychex, trading down 5.8%. Paychex is showing a gain of 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ansys, trading down 1.9%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 3.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.