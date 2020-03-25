Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, AAL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 49.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Paychex, trading down 8.7%. Paychex is lower by about 36.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 6.8%, and Ulta Beauty, trading up 4.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.