In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Starbucks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Starbucks has lost about 21.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Palo Alto Networks, trading down 67.0%. Palo Alto Networks is lower by about 67.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CSX, trading down 2.8%, and Moderna, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PANW, SBUX

