Nasdaq 100 Movers: PANW, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 19.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Palo Alto Networks, trading down 2.9%. Palo Alto Networks, Inc is showing a gain of 9.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Constellation Energy, trading down 2.1%, and lululemon athletica, trading up 5.8% on the day.

