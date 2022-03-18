Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, PDD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 28.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is O'Reilly Automotive, trading down 4.2%. O'Reilly Automotive, is lower by about 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 2.6%, and Moderna, trading up 6.5% on the day.

