Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, DOCU

In early trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.8%. Year to date, DocuSign Inc has lost about 0.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is O'Reilly Automotive trading down 1.1%. O'Reilly Automotive is showing a gain of 15.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 0.5%, and Tesla, trading up 3.9% on the day.

