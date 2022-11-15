In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.5%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 52.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is O'Reilly Automotive, trading down 1.7%. O'Reilly Automotive is showing a gain of 14.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.4%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 8.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, DDOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.