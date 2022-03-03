In early trading on Thursday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Splunk registers a 6.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta, trading down 7.1%. Okta is lower by about 24.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 6.0%, and Charter Communications, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, SPLK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.