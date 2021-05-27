Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, SIRI

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost about 3.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta, trading down 10.9%. Okta is lower by about 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 7.9%, and Fox, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.