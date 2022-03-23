In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 16.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta, trading down 9.1%. Okta is lower by about 32.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Adobe, trading down 7.6%, and Cintas, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.