In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.4%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 24.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta, trading down 6.8%. Okta is lower by about 29.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 0.9%, and NetEase, trading up 4.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.